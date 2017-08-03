Turkey, Qatar vow to boost trade ties amid Gulf diplomatic crisis

Qatar

Turkish and Qatari Economy Ministers on Thursday pledged to boost bilateral trade and investment at a business forum.

The two ministers, accompanied by a total of 250 businessmen from various sectors, met in the Turkish western city of Izmir to develop “productive alliances.’’

“Turkish economy can satisfy all the needs of Qatar from food to tourism, from construction to energy,” Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said.

While addressing the forum, Qatari Economy and Commerce Minister, Ahmed Al-Thani, said the two countries will be stronger through the establishment of high-level cooperation when facing problems in the future, local media reported.

“Increasing our trade volume and boosting successful investments will also strengthen our economies,’’ he said.

The trade volume between the two countries achieved 554 million dollars during the first half of the year, according to Turkish state-run Anadolu agency.

Mr. Al-Thani also praised the role of Qatari and Turkish private sectors in breaking the blockade imposed on his country by several Arab states in early June.

Turkey has sent a total of 221 cargo planes of daily used items to Qatar since the blockade, according to the figure released by Zeybekci at the forum.

The Saudi-led Arab quartet, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut their diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed a blockade on it.

It accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and interfering with their internal affairs, which Doha has repeatedly denied.

(Xinhua/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.