Turkey, Qatar vow to boost trade ties amid Gulf diplomatic crisis

Related News

Turkish and Qatari Economy Ministers on Thursday pledged to boost bilateral trade and investment at a business forum.

The two ministers, accompanied by a total of 250 businessmen from various sectors, met in the Turkish western city of Izmir to develop “productive alliances.’’

“Turkish economy can satisfy all the needs of Qatar from food to tourism, from construction to energy,” Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said.

While addressing the forum, Qatari Economy and Commerce Minister, Ahmed Al-Thani, said the two countries will be stronger through the establishment of high-level cooperation when facing problems in the future, local media reported.

“Increasing our trade volume and boosting successful investments will also strengthen our economies,’’ he said.

The trade volume between the two countries achieved 554 million dollars during the first half of the year, according to Turkish state-run Anadolu agency.

Mr. Al-Thani also praised the role of Qatari and Turkish private sectors in breaking the blockade imposed on his country by several Arab states in early June.

Turkey has sent a total of 221 cargo planes of daily used items to Qatar since the blockade, according to the figure released by Zeybekci at the forum.

The Saudi-led Arab quartet, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut their diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed a blockade on it.

It accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and interfering with their internal affairs, which Doha has repeatedly denied.

(Xinhua/NAN)