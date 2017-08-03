Turkey replaces Army, Navy, Air Force Chiefs

Turkey has replaced its top three military commanders in the army, navy and air force chiefs, a presidential spokesperson said on Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to the changes, his spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said, after a four-hour meeting in Ankara chaired by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Mr. Kalin said that their tenure was over and did not provide other details.

The Military Chief of Staff, General Hulusi Akar, retained his position.

The changes were made during a meeting of the Supreme Military Council, the highest body responsible for appointments and removals within the armed forces.

Since the failed coup in July 2016, 151 generals had been arrested, along with 1,600 other officers, said Interior Minister Efkan Ala in July.

In all, some 5,200 soldiers had been arrested.

