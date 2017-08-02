Death toll rises to 29 in Afghanistan mosque attack

Related News

The death toll in Tuesday’s attack on a mosque in western Afghanistan’s Herat province has risen to 29 as more people succumbed to critical injuries, an official said Wednesday.

The spokesman for provincial police chief, Jailani Farhad, told Xinhua that one of two armed assailants shot dead some non-military individuals near Jawadia Mosque, paving the way for another to enter the mosque, where they blew up their explosives-packed vests.

Mr. Farhad said a group of people were gathering for a religious programme at the mosque at the time of the attack.

The attack has left at least 29 worshipers dead and 64 others wounded.

He said children’s dead bodies were seen among the victims.

The presidential palace has condemned the attack “in the strongest possible term”, calling it as “against Islamic teachings and Muslims.”

In a related development, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack.

In a statement, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the “attacks that deliberately target civilians are clear violations of fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law.”

This attack took place one day after the assault against the Embassy of Iraq in Kabul, where two Afghan civilians lost their lives and one was injured.

The secretary-general extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

He also expressed his solidarity with the people and the government of Afghanistan.

(Xinhua/NAN)