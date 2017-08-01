Millions of eggs recalled in the Netherlands due to insecticide

eggs

Millions of eggs are being recalled in the Netherlands after being contaminated by a pesticide that could have adverse effects on consumers’ health, Dutch authorities said on Tuesday.

The eggs contained high levels of the insecticide fipronil, which at heightened levels could cause damage to the liver, thyroid and kidneys, a spokesperson from the Dutch food safety agency said.

Eggs with X-NL-4015XX stamped on them are deemed contaminated.

The insecticide was found in other eggs as well, though in low levels.

The insecticide was discovered in eggs from seven poultry operations over the past few weeks.

One company had used fipronil to control lice in their coops.

Prosecutors are looking into how the eggs became contaminated, and all 180 of a pest control operator’s customer are under inspection.

So far, the pesticide has been found in 30 poultry operations in total.

(dpa/NAN)

