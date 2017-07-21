Sean Spicer resigns as White House spokesman

WhiteHouse Spokesperson, Sean Spicer [Photo Credit: CNN]
White House spokesman Sean Spicer, has resigned.

Mr. Spicer resigned on Friday ending a brief, turbulent tenure that gained global notoriety, after President Donald Trump named adviser and Wall Street financier, Anthony Scaramucci, as his top communications official.

Mr. Spicer’s departure reflected turmoil within Mr. Trump’s legal and communication teams amid investigation into possible ties between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Observers say the investigation is undermining the White House’s policy agenda.

Mr. Spicer, who was appointed White House spokesman in December, was one of Trump administration’s recognised figure.

He was targeted by critics for what they claimed were false or misleading statements.

In recent weeks, Mr. Spicer was less visible in the White House press room.

Mr. Trump offered Scaramucci, a longtime supporter who has frequently appeared on television to defend him the White House communications post.

(Reuters/NAN)

