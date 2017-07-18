Iranian parliament passes bill aimed at countering ‘American terrorism’

Related News

The Iranian parliament adopted a bill Tuesday aimed at countering “US adventurous and terrorist measures in the region.”

According to the Tasnim News Agency, the members of the parliament voted in favour of the bill unanimously.

The news agency maintains that, following the voting session, Iranian parliament speaker, Ali Larijani, said, “The approval of the motion indicates the Iranian nation’s determination to counteract the U.S. measures in the region.

“The Americans should be aware that their measures are against the Iranian nation, but the nation is firmly resolved to counteract the U.S. acts.”

The Iranian parliament introduced the bill as a response to the U.S. Senate’s bill targeting Russia and Iran with new sanctions, which was passed on June 15 and still awaits a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On June 16, Ali Velayati, a top adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, noted that the U.S. Senate’s decision to impose new sanctions was a clear violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal.

The deal was signed by Iran, the European Union and the so-called P5+1 group, the U.S., Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom, plus Germany in 2015.

On Monday, the media reported that President Donald Trump’s administration was planning to impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile programme and alleged support of terrorism.

According to reports, the sanctions will not be nuclear-related and therefore will not violate the deal, which ensures the peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear programme in return for the gradual lifting of sanctions.

(Sputnik/NAN)