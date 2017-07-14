Ex U.S. President Carter released from Canadian hospital

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter [Photo Credit: CNN]
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter [Photo Credit: CNN]

A former U.S. president Jimmy Carter has been released from a Canadian hospital after being treated for dehydration suffered while participating in a charity building event, his foundation said Friday.

Mr. Carter, 92, had been admitted to St Boniface General Hospital in Winnipeg on Thursday after collapsing following an event at a Habitat for Humanity building site.

His foundation said Mr. Carter was able to attend the 8 a.m. devotional session with the building team on Friday.

Habitat for Humanity, a charity which constructs homes for the needy, posted a photo of a smiling Mr. Carter arriving at the building site.

He has been an active promoter of the organisation and led building trips around the world.

Mr. Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, had been diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015 but declared himself cancer-free months later.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.