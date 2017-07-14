U.S. denies visas to Russian replacements for expelled diplomats

Related News

The United States refused to issue visas to Russian diplomats slated to replace embassy staff expelled in December, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

“Washington not only did not rescind the decision to expel our employees, but also refuses to issue visas to those who must travel as replacements,” Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama ordered the expulsion in December 2016 due to Russia’s alleged interference in the U.S. elections.

Russia denies meddling in the vote, insisting that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

The measures included barring access to two diplomatic compounds in use by the Russian Embassy in Washington and Russia’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York. (Sputnik/NAN)