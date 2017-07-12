Turkey issues detention warrants for 34 state-owned TV staff

Related News

Turkey issued detention warrants on Wednesday for 34 former personnel of the state-owned broadcaster TRT in an investigation targeting supporters of the U.S.-based cleric, Fethullah Gulen.

They were accused of being behind the July 2016 failed coup.

State-run Anadolu news agency reported that all 34 were suspected users of “ByLock”, an encrypted messaging app the government says was used by cleric Gulen’s followers.

They were previously dismissed due to alleged links to the putsch.

In a separate operation, police detained 14 non-commissioned army officers in six provinces in an investigation into the coup attempt, Dogan news agency said.

About 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 state workers including teachers, judges and soldiers.

These people have been suspended in the crackdown under emergency rule which was imposed soon after the attempted military takeover. (Reuters/NAN)