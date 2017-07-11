Trump Jr. releases emails showing Russian prosecutor offered information on Clinton

Related News

The U.S. President, Donald Trump’s eldest son on Tuesday released an email chain which refers to a top Russian government prosecutor as offering the Trump campaign damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“The Crown prosecutor of Russia … offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father,” said the June 3, 2016, email to Donald Trump Jr. from publicist Rob Goldstone.

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr Trump,” according to the email posted by Trump Jr. on Twitter.

Earlier, Donald Trump Jr, accused the news media and opposition Democrats of hyping the story about his meeting in 2016 with a Russian lawyer out of “desperation.”

“Media & Dems are extremely invested in the Russia story,” Donald Trump Jr said on Twitter.

“If this nonsense meeting is all they have after a yr, I understand the desperation!”

Trump Jr’s reaction came after the New York Times reported further details about his June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The newspaper said Trump Jr was told in an email prior to the meeting that the material Veselnitskaya had was part of an effort by Moscow to aid his father’s presidential run.

The email was sent to Trump Jr by Rob Goldstone, a publicist and former British tabloid reporter who helped set up the meeting, the newspaper said.

It indicated that the Russian government was the source of the information.

There was no suggestion that the promised information came from hacking of the Democratic National Committee, the Times wrote.

Trump Jr has confirmed that the meeting took place at Trump Tower shortly after his father won the Republican nomination.

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 presidential election in order to damage Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and help Trump.

Congressional committees and special counsel Robert Mueller are investigating whether there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Mr. Trump Jr said Monday he would be “happy to work with the committee” to pass on what he knows.

(dpa/NAN)