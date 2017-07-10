Yemen sentences four Saudi nationals to death

Related News

A Yemeni security court has sentenced to death four Saudi nationals convicted of belonging to terrorist al-Qaida organisation and beheading 14 Yemeni soldiers in an attack in southeast of the country in 2014.

“The criminal court specialising in terrorism cases sentenced the four Saudi nationals to death for belonging to al-Qaida for killing and beheading 14 soldiers of the 134th Brigade in Sayoun city of Hadramout province.

“The court ordered the Saudis to be executed in a public place and at the presence of the families of the victims,” the channel reported without giving further details.

Al-Qaida in Yemen, known as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), has been active in southern part of the country since 2009.

The terrorist organisation has taken advantage of the political and security chaos that has hit the Arab country since 2011.

The 2014 attack by al-Qaida on the soldiers happened in the same year the rebel Houthis stormed the capital Sanaa and forced the elected President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government into exile.

The civil war has erupted then, triggering a Saudi-led coalition forces to intervene to defeat the rebels and restore the government into power.

The war has killed over 10,000 people, mostly civilians and displaced three million.

(Xinhua/NAN)