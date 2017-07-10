WikiLeaks urges Trump to appoint Assange as head of U.S.-Russian Cybersecurity group

Related News

WikiLeaks whistleblowing online portal on Monday urged U.S. President Donald Trump to appoint its founder, Julian Assange, as head of the U.S.-Russian working group on cybersecurity.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg that there should be no situations of uncertainty in cybersecurity, or issues between Russia and the U.S.

He called for the establishment of a working group that will be established between the two countries.

“Why not put @JulianAssange in charge of it? He’s trusted by the public and has the CIA’s best stuff anyway,” the portal said on Twitter in response to Trump’s tweet about discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin on forming a joint sybersecurity unit.

Mr. Assange has been living at the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden and from there to the U.S., where he is wanted for leaking classified documents.

The first meeting between Messrs. Putin and Trump, took place on Friday in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, lasting more than two hours.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the end of the meeting that the two countries would create a working group to develop a framework agreement on cybersecurity and non-interference in each other’s affairs.(Sputnik/NAN)