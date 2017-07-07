North Korea warns U.S. against ‘military gambling’

Related News

North Korea on Friday warned the United States against further resorting to “military gambling”.

A spokesman for the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee said in a statement that the U.S. Defence Department is loudly trumpeting a military attack option advocated by President Donald Trump to cope with the north’s “provocations.”

The DPRK said the U.S. promise that it would not invade “is a whopping lie and a trick to cover up its sinister intention to put its war ambitions into practice through a surprise attack”.

A spokesman for the DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said Friday that the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday by Pyongyang is a “victory achieved by the army and people of the DPRK in their more than half-a-century long anti-imperialist, anti-U.S. showdown.”

He also said the DPRK’s nuclear and missile intentions are “confined to the DPRK and the U.S.” only, and the U.S. has no reason to raise any concern at the UN Security Council.

U.S. Representative to the UN, Nikki Haley, said Wednesday at the UN Security Council that Washington was considering using its military force to tackle the DPRK’s nuclear and missile programs.

U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday also called the DPRK’s launch of its first missile on Tuesday a “shame” that has to be stopped, during his meeting with South Korean and Japanese leaders in Germany on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

(Xinhua/NAN)