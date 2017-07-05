Trump talks to Egypt’s Sisi, urges resolution on Qatar

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump urged a resolution to the Qatar diplomatic crisis in a telephone call on Wednesday with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi in which they also discussed the threat from North Korea.

The White House said in a statement that Mr. Trump reiterated the need for all countries “to stop terrorist financing and discredit extremist ideology.”

Mr. Trump also brought up the North Korea nuclear threat in the call, the White House said, and “stressed the need for all countries to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea, stop hosting North Korean guest workers, and stop providing economic or military benefits to North Korea.”

Mr. Al-Sisi spoke with Trump in a telephone call about the dispute with Qatar.

“The visions of the two presidents on dealing with current regional crises were in line, especially when it comes to reaching political settlements which contribute to regional security and stability,” Mr. Al-Sisi’s office said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain have imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of links to terrorism and being an ally of Iran, which Doha denies.

(Reuters/NAN)