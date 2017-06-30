TV hosts question Trump’s mental state after bleeding facelift tweet

Related News

The hosts of the “Morning Joe” television show are questioning U.S. President Donald Trump’s “unmoored behaviour” after he lashed out at them in a Twitter rant on Wednesday.

“America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president,” Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski wrote in an opinion article published Friday by the Washington Post.

Mr. Trump had tweeted Thursday calling them “low IQ Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe.” He claimed that they tried to visit him at his Mar-a-Lago resort and club in Florida, and that Brzezinski at the time was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Brzezinski, a democrat and daughter of the late Zbigniew Brzezinski, who was national security adviser to president Jimmy Carter (1977 to 1981), and Scarborough, a Republican former congressman from Florida, confirmed early this year that they were a couple.

“I’m fine. My family brought me up really tough,” she said Friday on their show, which is broadcast by cable news channel MSNBC.

“This is absolutely nothing for me personally. But I’m very concerned about what this once again reveals about the president of the United States.”

Scarborough said on air: “We’re OK. The country is not.”