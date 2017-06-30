Chemical weapons watchdog says Sarin was used in Syria attack

Related News

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) says prohibited nerve agent sarin was used in an attack that killed dozens of people in Syria in April.

An OPCW fact-finding mission confirmed that people were exposed to sarin on April 4, in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in Syria’s north-western Idlib province.

The OPCW said in a statement that its fact-finding mission advance team was deployed within 24 hours of being alerted to the incident and was able to “attend autopsies, collect bio-medical samples from casualties and fatalities, interview witnesses as well as to receive environmental samples.’’

The U. S. conducted a cruise missile assault on a Syrian airbase that it claimed was responsible for April’s chemical attack. (dpa/NAN)