Somali minister shot dead by police

somalia-MMAP-md

Officials say Somali security forces shot dead a minister for public works in his car in the capital Mogadishu, after mistaking him for an Islamist militant.

Mogadishu mayoral spokesman, Abdifatah Halane, said the minister, Abbas Siraji, who was also a lawmaker, was killed “by mistake”.

“They opened fire on his car accidentally,” he said. “May God rest his soul”.

Police’s Nur Hussein told Reuters that security forces on patrol encountered a car blocking the street and, believing it was being driven by militants, opened fire.

Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab militants often carry out attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in their campaign to topple Somalia’s government and drive out African Union peacekeeping troops out of the Horn of Africa country.

IV(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.