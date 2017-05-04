Somali minister shot dead by police

Related News

Officials say Somali security forces shot dead a minister for public works in his car in the capital Mogadishu, after mistaking him for an Islamist militant.

Mogadishu mayoral spokesman, Abdifatah Halane, said the minister, Abbas Siraji, who was also a lawmaker, was killed “by mistake”.

“They opened fire on his car accidentally,” he said. “May God rest his soul”.

Police’s Nur Hussein told Reuters that security forces on patrol encountered a car blocking the street and, believing it was being driven by militants, opened fire.

Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab militants often carry out attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in their campaign to topple Somalia’s government and drive out African Union peacekeeping troops out of the Horn of Africa country.

IV(Reuters/NAN)