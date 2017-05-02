Putin wants impartial investigation into Syria chemical attack

Related News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia condemned the use of chemical weapons by anyone.

He called for a full and impartial investigation into April 4 poison gas attack in the Syrian city of Khan Sheikhoun.

Putin told a news conference after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi that those guilty must be found and punished.

“But this can be only done after an impartial investigation.

“A solution in Syria can be only found by peaceful means and under the aegis of the UN,” Putin said.

The Khan Shaykhun chemical attack took place on April 4 on the town of Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib Governorate of Syria.

At the time of the attack, the town was under the control of Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the al-Nusra Front.

The town was reported to have been struck by a heavy airstrike by government forces followed by massive civilian chemical poisoning.

According to the Idlib health authority, the release of the toxic gas, which included sarin, or a similar substance, killed no fewer than 74 people including 16 women and 23 children and injured over 557.

The attack was the deadliest use of chemical weapons in the Syrian civil war since the Ghouta chemical attack in 2013.

Videos and photos taken by activists and medics on the scene showed victims choking and fainting, some with foam coming out of their mouths.

However, the videos and photos have not been independently verified.

(Reuters/NAN)