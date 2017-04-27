Violent protest rocks France over presidential election

Emmanuel Macron [Photo: French Fresh News]
A protest by French youth against the centrist candidate, Emmanuel Macron, and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, turned violent on Thursday, local report said.

The report stated that hundreds of school students took to the streets of the French capital saying, “Neither Le Pen nor Macron,” whose projects they said did not meet their expectations.

It noted that “on the sidelines of the demonstration, the hooded young people threw projectiles at riot police who replied by using tear gas to disperse the crowd.”

The local report added that anti-fascist and anti-capitalist rallies were also reported in Nantes, Toulouse and Rennes.

At the end of the first round of French elections on Sunday, centrist Macron and anti-immigrant Le Pen reached the run-off, knocking out traditional right and left parties.

In spite of unstable momentum, Macron is predicted to defeat Le Pen with 59 per cent against 41 per cent on May 7.

(Xinhua/NAN)

