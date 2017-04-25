Turkish court rejects opposition appeal against referendum result

Related News

Turkey’s highest administrative court has rejected an appeal by the main opposition party to hold the official announcement of final results in the recent constitutional referendum.

The centre-left People’s Republican Party (CHP) filed an appeal to the court last week, asking for a stay of execution against the election commission’s announcement.

The controversial vote on April 16, which put forward reforms to vastly empower the presidential office, saw President Recep Erdogan declare victory, with state-run media showing the “yes” camp ahead by 51.4 per cent.

The CHP and other opposition groups are concerned that the election commission allowed ballots without an official seal to be counted in the tight race.

The law prohibits validating such ballots as a measure against fraud.

The court rejected the appeal by a large majority. It ruled that the appeal was not within its jurisdiction and said that it would release a written explanation later, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

The CHP convened on Tuesday in Ankara amid uncertainty over the party’s next step.

It has previously mooted taking the issue to Turkey’s Constitutional Court.

But, the government has previously warned that any appeal attempts will be futile.

