Russia urges Turkey to lift ban on grain export

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Arkady Dvorkovich, said on Tuesday, that Russia was expecting Ankara to lift restrictions on grain exports to Turkey.

Mr. Dvorkovich told a visiting delegation of Turkish ministers in Moscow on Tuesday in a government statement.

The statement said the Russian and Turkish ministers reached “a common understanding” that further work was needed to resolve differences on trade, and they agreed to hold intensive consultations in the next two weeks.

The Turkish Deputy Prime Minister, Mehmet Simsek, in company with other senior officials, met with Mr. Dvorkovich and other members of the Russian Government.

