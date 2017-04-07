Westminster attack: Death toll rises as woman who fell into river dies

A fifth victim of last month’s attack on British Houses of Parliament has died in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday.

Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, on a visit to the British capital, died Thursday, detectives investigating the March 22 incident confirmed.

After being hit by a truck crossing Westminster Bridge toward parliament, she fell into the River Thames and was later rescued from the water.

Khalid Masood drove at high speed across the bridge and then stabbed a police officer at the parliament estate.

He was then shot and killed by armed police.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said Cristea had been receiving medical treatment in hospital following the attack, but life support was withdrawn on Thursday.

