Hamas hangs three Palestinians convicted of collaborating with Israel – Officials

Some Interior Ministry officials said three Palestinians were hanged in the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning by the Islamic Hamas movement after being convicted of collaborating with Israel.

The three, all residents of Gaza, had been sentenced to death by a Hamas court a few months ago, the officials added.

According to a statement, they were hanged before representatives of the Gaza community and “in accordance with the law”.

The three had admitted to passing sensitive data to Israel, the statement added, leading to the destructions of mosques and homes.

The hangings, Thursday, were not related to the ongoing investigation into the assassination of senior Hamas official Mazen Fuqaha’a last month.

However, dozens of people have been arrested for questioning in that case, the Interior Ministry said, though it declined to name an exact figure.

Since March, Hamas has clamped down on a key border crossing with Israel, the longest since it took over the coastal enclave a decade ago, while it looks into Fuqaha’a’s death, which the movement blames on Israel.

(dpa/NAN)