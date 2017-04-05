Trump drops chief strategist, Bannon, from National Security Council

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, from the National Security Council (NSC), a Senior White House official said.

Mr. Bannon was removed after it was decided he was no longer needed on the key foreign policy group.

Mr. Bannon’s removal from the NSC, which includes senior members of Mr. Trump’s foreign policy team, was seen as a boost to National Security Adviser (NSA) H.R. McMaster, who officials said had struggled to work together with Mr. Bannon.

A senior White House official said Mr. Bannon’s presence on the NSC was no longer needed after the departure of Mr. Trump’s first NSA Michael Flynn.

Mr. Flynn was forced to resign in February over his contacts with Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S., Sergei Kisylak, prior to Trump’s assumption of office on Jan. 20.

The official said Mr. Bannon had been placed on the NSC originally as a check on Mr. Flynn and had only ever attended one of the NSC’s regular meetings.

(Reuters/NAN)