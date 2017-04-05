Iran condemns use of chemical weapons in Syria

Related News

The Iranian foreign ministry has condemned the recent use of chemical weapons in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib Province, Tasnim News Agency reports.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Bahram Qasemi, offered his condolences to the Syrians in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He condoled the country over the deaths of Syrians in a recent chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun that killed scores of people and wounded hundreds more.

“We strongly condemn any use of chemical weapons regardless of its perpetrators and victims,” Mr. Qasemi was quoted as saying.

“This painful disaster” is not the first case of using chemical weapons in the Syrian crisis, he said, adding that adopting double-standard stances toward the issue would hamper efforts in addressing such disasters.

Mr. Qasemi also emphasised that Iran is ready to admit for medication those injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday described Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as a “murderer,” while reacting to Syria’s alleged use of sarin gas against a rebel-held area.

Mr. Erdogan, while speaking at a campaign stop in Bursa, western Turkey, denounced a “world which remains silent”.

“The images of the dead children were heartbreaking.

“As a father, I am saddened,” Mr. Erdogan said.

He has been a staunch backer of the Syrian opposition.

In recent months, Turkey has toned down some of its rhetoric on Syria, amid closer relations with Russia.

In 2016, Turkey tried to work with Russia and Iran on implementing a ceasefire.