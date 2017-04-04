Russian investigators confirm man behind metro blast

Related News

Russia’s state investigative committee on Tuesday named Akbarzhon Jalilov as the man behind the St. Petersburg metro blast, confirming an earlier statement from Kyrgyzstan’s security services.

The committee said in a statement its investigation had identified Jalilov, whose genetic traces were also found on a bag containing an explosive device.

“From the genetic evidence and the surveillance cameras there is reason to believe that the person behind the terrorist act in the train carriage, was the same one who left a bag with an explosive device at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station,” the statement added.

The blast on Monday has killed 14 people so far and injured almost 50.

A spokesman for the Kyrgyz GKNB security service had identified Jalilov, born in the city of Osh in 1995, but provided no other details.

Russia has been on particular alert against attacks on its soil in reprisal for its military intervention in

Syria, where Moscow’s forces have been supporting troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Islamic State group has repeatedly threatened revenge attacks.

If it is confirmed that the bomber was linked to radical Islamists, some sections of Russian society could see it as proof that Moscow’s decision to intervene in Syria has made civilians into targets.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic of 6 million, is a close political ally of Moscow and hosts a Russian military airbase.

Late on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the site of the blast, which made a huge hole in the side of a carriage and blew off the door, with metal wreckage strewn across the platform.

Passengers were seen hammering at the windows of one closed carriage after the train had pulled into the Sennaya Ploshad station at around 2:40 p.m.

(Reuters/NAN)