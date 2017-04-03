Trump donates 1st quarter salary to national park

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump has donated his first-quarter salary of $78, 333.32 to National Park Service, White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, announced on Monday.

Mr. Spicer said the money represented Trump’s entitlements for the quarter.

During campaign, Mr. Trump vowed that he would not take the presidency’s $400,000 annual salary if elected.

The president promised to donate the entire salary to charity and he repeated that promise after his victory in November.

The White House press secretary said “this is every penny that the president received for this quarter, according to Constitution.

“After receiving his first quarter paycheck of 78,333 dollars, the amount is cut by the Treasury for the pay period that began with the January 20inauguration.

“The president consulted with White House counsel and decided to give it to the National Park Service.

“So, the president is donating every penny.”

Mr. Spicer then presented the cheque to Interior Secretary, Ryan Zinke.

After receiving the cheque, Mr. Zinke said “we are going to dedicate it to infrastructure in our nation’s battlefields.”

Born on June 14, 1946, Donald Trump is the 45th and current President of the United States of America.

Prior to entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality.

(NAN)