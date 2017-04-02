Massive fire breaks out near Dubai’s largest shopping centre

Massive fire breaks out near Dubai’s largest shopping centre [Photo: http://www.aljazeera.com]
Massive fire breaks out near Dubai’s largest shopping centre [Photo: http://www.aljazeera.com]

A massive fire broke out on Sunday at a construction site near Dubai Mall, one of the largest shopping centres in the world.

The site is next to the Dubai Mall and near the 63-story The Address Downtown Dubai tower, which was heavily damaged in a fire on New Year’s Eve on 2015.

There were no injuries reported and firefighters have the blaze under control, according to Dubai’s government media office.

Several roads were closed temporarily, including the one leading to Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, in central Dubai.

The Dubai-based Gulf News website reported that Civil Defence and Dubai Police rescued three workers who were trapped in the fire that broke out at the partially constructed building.

Pictures and videos posted on social media showed heavy black smoke rising from the building and over the centre of the Gulf emirate.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.