Police officer kills nine colleagues in northern Afghanistan

Taliban Militants
Taliban Militants

An Afghan police officer opened fire on his colleagues, killing nine of them, at a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan, a police spokesperson, Mahfoozullah Akbari, said on Thursday.

He said that the assailant, who may have been linked with the Taliban, fled after taking weapons and other equipment.

The commander of the post, Mohammad Gul, was not at the checkpoint at the time the incident occurred.

The attacker reportedly set fire to the bodies before escaping.

The Taliban said it was behind the attack, in a message on Telegram, but denied setting fire to the bodies.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.