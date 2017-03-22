Italian police capture fugitive Italian Mafia boss after 10-year chase

Santo Vottari [Photo: LACNEWS24]
Santo Vottari [Photo: LACNEWS24]

The Italian police on Wednesday said that a `Ndrangheta Mafia’ boss who has been on the run for 10 years has been captured.

Santo Vottari, 44, who was sentenced in Italy to 30 years on a series of charges, including murder, was on Europol’s most wanted list.

Investigators believe he ordered a Christmas 2006 hit in which the wife of a rival Mafia boss was killed.

The murder triggered a bloody reprisal in Duisburg, Germany, in August 2007, when six people were killed outside a pizzeria by hitmen.

“A new, brilliant operation by our corps,’’ tweeted Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti of the capture.

The `Ndrangheta is based in Calabria, the region that forms the tip of Italy’s boot. It is considered to be one of the most powerfully organised crime groups in the world, and the leading smuggler of cocaine into Europe.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.