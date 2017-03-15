Passenger’s headphones explode mid-flight

The woman was quoted as saying in the statement that “they were sparking and had small amounts of fire [Photo Credit: news.com.au]
The woman was quoted as saying in the statement that “they were sparking and had small amounts of fire [Photo Credit: news.com.au]

An Australian woman had her hair scorched and face blackened after battery-powered headphones she had in her ears exploded mid-flight from Beijing to Melbourne, transport authorities said on Wednesday.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said in a statement that about two hours into the flight, the passenger, who was listening to music while sleeping, heard a loud explosion and felt her face burning.

She then threw her headphones to the floor.

The woman was quoted as saying in the statement that “they were sparking and had small amounts of fire.

“As I went to stamp my foot on them the flight attendants were already there with a bucket of water to pour on them.

“The battery and cover were both melted and stuck to the floor of the aircraft.

The ATSB said that passengers on board endured the smell of melted plastic, burnt electronics and burnt hair.

“People were coughing and choking the entire way home,” it said.

The bureau did not mention which company had manufactured the headphones, but said the incident illustrated a broader risk with battery-powered devices on flights.

Recently, smartphones and hoverboards have been involved in similar mid-flight incidents, leading to the “Samsung Galaxy Note 7”, which uses lithium-ion batteries, to undergo a worldwide recall in 2016.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.