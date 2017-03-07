Iran unveils home-made military helicopter

Related News

Iran’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday unveiled Saba-248 military helicopter designed and created by Iranian experts, a news report said.

Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan said the unveiling ceremony was held in the presence of Iranian military and civil officials.

“We are honoured to unveil an important project,’’ Mr. Dehqan said.

He added that the state-of-the-art Saba-248 helicopter has been designed and developed in light and medium weight classes.

According to him, it is multi-purpose helicopter with two engines, and it has four-bladed air-screw and the capacity of up to eight passengers.

“The helicopter is able to participate in cargo and passenger transport missions as well as rescue, photographing and reconnaissance operations,” he said.

On the specifications of the helicopter, Dehqan pointed to the technical capabilities of the helicopter including navigation, operation with one engine, low sound and vibration, as well as high speed.

“Iran is ready to export the helicopter to international markets, especially Islamic countries,” Mr. Dehqan added.

(Xinhua/NAN)