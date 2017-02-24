White House bars CNN, New York Times, Politico from briefing

Related News

The White House on Friday prevented journalists from three major U.S. news organisations from attending a briefing, the New York Times reports.

Journalists from The New York Times, CNN and Politico, were barred from attending a briefing by President Trump’s press secretary.

Reporters from the three media were not allowed to enter the West Wing office of the press secretary, Sean Spicer, for the scheduled briefing; with aides to Mr. Spicer only allowing journalists that, the White House said, had been previously confirmed to attend.

According to New York Times, organisations allowed included Breitbart News, the One America News Network, The Washington Times, ABC, CBS, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Fox News.

The denial came a few hours after Mr. Trumped railed against the media, saying there was a lot of “fake news” around and referring to CNN as “Clinton News Network.”