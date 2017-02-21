EU to close tax loopholes for multinational companies

EU building [Photo credit: fusionforenergy.europa.eu]
EU building [Photo credit: fusionforenergy.europa.eu]

Finance ministers from European Union member states have agreed on new measures to close tax loopholes that allow multinational companies operating in both EU and non-EU countries to avoid paying taxes.

Malta’s finance minister, Edward Sciclunda, said on Tuesday that the agreement, reached at a meeting of the bloc’s 28 finance ministers, aims to prevent large companies from exploiting differences in tax codes relating to multinational companies in and outside the EU, known as “hybrid mismatches,” to avoid paying taxes altogether.

“It’s like double non-taxation,” Mr. Sciclunda said.

According to him, the directive is the latest of a number of measures designed to prevent tax avoidance by large companies, preventing them from exploiting disparities between two or more tax jurisdictions to reduce their overall liability.

Report said that the new rules would take effect in January 2020.

The measures build on an anti-tax avoidance package agreed by EU countries last summer to create a more effective and transparent corporate taxation system in the bloc.

Currently, corporate tax fraud deprives EU public funds of 50 to 70 billion Euros per year.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.