Kim Jong Nam killing: Malaysian PM says North Korean envoy ‘diplomatically rude’

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Tuesday that comments by the North Korean ambassador casting doubt over a Malaysian investigation into the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader were “diplomatically rude”.

“The statement by the ambassador was totally uncalled for.

“It was diplomatically rude. But Malaysia will stand firm,” Mr. Najib told reporters.

North Korean ambassador Kang Chol said his country “cannot trust” Malaysia’s handling of the probe into the killing.

Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 14.

South Korean and U.S. officials believe he was assassinated by North Korean agents.

On Monday, Pyongyang’s ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, said that North Korea “cannot trust the investigation” by Malaysian police.

“The investigation by the Malaysian police is not for the clarification of the cause of the death and search of the suspect, but it is out of the political aim,” he said.

The envoy said he thought there was evidence that “South Korea [was] involved in this incident,” adding that he believed “Malaysia was in collusion with South Korea from the first step.”

He also demanded to meet with the two female suspects arrested last week in connection with the killing.

