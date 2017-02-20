Trump cites FoxNews for misleading Sweden statement

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump says his misleading remarks about attacks in Sweden were based on a story that was broadcast on Fox News channel on immigration and Sweden.

Mr. Trump’s remarks came in response to a demand for clarification by the Swedish Government over his statement referring to an attack that allegedly took place in Sweden on Friday night.

“My statement as to what is happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden,” Mr. Trump tweeted on Sunday.

The president had spoken at a political rally in Florida on Saturday in connection with the mention of a need to keep America safe.

“We have got to keep our country safe. You look at what is happening in Germany. You look at what happened last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers.

“They are having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what is happening in Brussels. You look at what is happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris,” Mr. Trump said.

The Swedish Embassy in Washington had asked the U.S. Department of State for an explanation of the gaffe made by Trump that suggested there had been some sort of security incident in Sweden.

“On #swedenincident unclear to us what President Trump was referring to. Have asked US officials for explanation,” the official Twitter of the Embassy of Sweden in the U.S. responded to those asking about what happened on Friday night.

“We have asked the question today to the state department. We are trying to get clarity,” Swedish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Catarina Axelsson, also said.

However, the White House Spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, also said on Sunday that Mr. Trump did not mean to say “last night” but was referring to the rise in crime in Sweden.

“He (Trump) was talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general, and not referring to a specific incident.

“I think he was referring to a report he had seen the previous night that spoke specifically to that topic,” Sanders reiterated. (NAN)