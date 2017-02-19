Trump reassures supporters after turbulent week

Related News

President Donald Trump of the U.S. on Saturday returned to base to reassure his supporters after a turbulent week at the White House that saw Michael Flynn resign as National Security Adviser over conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Trump, at a rally in Melbourne, Florida, told his supporters that he would deliver and claimed that he inherited a mess from former President Barack Obama.

“This is a great movement, and believe me, there has never been anything like this before in our country or anywhere in the world.

“I hear your demands and I hear your voices. I promise you, I will deliver.

“The White House is running so smoothly,” he said, and noted that it was in spite of the fact that “I inherited a very big mess”.

The president said that “the bad people are now being thrown out of the country and we will make our country safe again.

“We’re going to be doing something over the next few days. I won’t give up.

“We will do something over the next few days, we’re going to keep our country safe. Look at what is happening all over the world – Sweden, Germany, Nice.

“People are coming into our country without documentation under Obama.

“We’re going to have safe zones in those countries and keep them there; we’re going to spend the money.

“We are going to destroy ISIS, we are putting up a plan to destroy ISIS wherever they are. We will pursue peace through strength.

“In a couple of weeks we are going to roll out a new healthcare plan that will repeal and replace Obamacare.

“Our healthcare plan will be affordable and effective.”

He added: “companies are not going to leave America again.

“If they do they are going to pay 35 per cent tax. We believe in just two simple rules: ‘buy America and hire America’”.

Trump said, “the stock market is hitting its highest points ever in the history of U.S”.

He said his administration had “just terminated the Trans Pacific Partnership deal and we are going to be negotiating our trade deals one-on-one.”

According to him, the administration has been able to renegotiate a fair cost for the Air Force One from its initial $4.2 billion.

“I refuse to fly in a 4.2 billion dollars plane. I got that price reduced by over a billion dollars.

“We’ve saved hundreds of billions of dollars on our fighter jets.”

Trump said the administration was seeking approval for “one trillion dollars infrastructure fund to build roads, railways, tunnels all over our country”.

(NAN)