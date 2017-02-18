North Korea to reject autopsy result of leader’s half-brother

Related News

North Korea on Friday said it would “categorically reject’’ the result of a post-mortem carried out to determine the cause of death of Kim Jong Nam.

Nam was the estranged half-brother of leader Kim Jong Un, who died under mysterious circumstances in Kuala Lumpur this week.

“The Malaysian side forced the postmortem without our permission,” North Korea’s ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, said outside the hospital mortuary.

“We will categorically reject the results of the post mortem conducted unilaterally, excluding our attendance.’’

Malaysian police said they would not release the body until his family comes forward with DNA samples.

“We want to establish the conclusive identification of the body for the DNA test,’’ Selangor state police chief, Datuk Abdul Samah Mat, said.

“We will keep the body until certain period,’’ the police chief added when asked what would happen if Kim’s next of kin does not come forward in the days or weeks to come.

Kim Jong Nam, the eldest of former dictator Kim Jong Il’s three sons, was due to travel from Kuala Lumpur to Macau, when he was apparently attacked at the airport with poisonous substances.

He suddenly fell ill at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and died enroute to hospital on Tuesday.

Three suspects have arrested in connection to the death.

Police say they are looking for four other men believed to be connected to the killing.

Forensics department is also carrying out tests to determine the poison that caused Kim Jong Nam’s death. (dpa/NAN)