Indonesian VP says woman suspected in murder of North Korean leader’s brother was deceived

Indonesia’s vice president said Friday the woman held in Malaysia for suspected involvement in the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half brother thought she was taking part in a TV prank, reports said.

“She was deceived into doing what was thought to be a media prank, a reality show,” Jusuf Kalla was quoted as saying by Detik.com news website.

“That’s what they told us,” he said.

Three people, including Indonesian national Siti Aisyah, have been arrested in Malaysia in connection with the murder of Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Aisyah’s mother, Benah, told Detik that the family found out about her arrest from television news.

“We were shocked.

“We didn’t know anything,” she said

Benah said Aisyah worked in Batam, an Indonesian island near Singapore, selling clothing and usually sent her 500,000 rupiah (37 dollars) every month.

“She went to Malaysia as a tourist,” she said.

(dpa/NAN)