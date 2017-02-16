Trump denies his administration is in disarrray

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday denied reports that his administration is in disarray, saying the contrary is true.

Mr. Trump said stories of “chaos’’ reigning in the White House as he builds his cabinet and stands up his administration are incorrect.

“This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,’’ he told journalists.

According to him, he has achieved that despite the difficulty some of his cabinet choices have had getting confirmed by the Senate.

Mr. Trump made the comments at a news conference at the White House which he began with a lengthy statement listing the changes he has implemented in the four weeks since he was inaugurated.

He again attacked the news media as dishonest and said they were doing a disservice to the country.

Mr. Trump admitted some of the actions he has taken have been unpopular, but said they were necessary for security.

He also complained that he “inherited a mess’’ both at home and abroad.

(dpa/NAN)