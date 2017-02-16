Malaysia arrests third suspect in Kim Jong Nam’s death

Related News

Malaysian police have arrested a third suspect in its investigation into the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

Abdul Mat, the police chief of Selangor state, told journalists that the suspect, a 26-year-old male Malaysian, was arrested in Ampang city of the state of Selangor.

According to the police, the man is believed to be the boyfriend of the second suspect, a bearer of an Indonesian passport who was earlier arrested.

The police have been looking into the connections between the suspects, while trying to pin down their roles in the death of Kim Jong Nam.

A local court has granted a seven-day remand order for the first two suspects.

The first female suspect, holding a Vietnamese passport, was arrested on Wednesday at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s second terminal, where the deceased Kim looked for help after feeling unwell on Monday.

Kim died later on Monday en route to hospital.

His body was taken to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday for post mortem to ascertain the cause of his death.

Report says the results of the post mortem are yet to be released.

There are suspicions that his killers are agents of the North Korean government.

(Xinhua/NAN)