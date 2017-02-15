Israel must ‘show some flexibility’ in peace talks, Trump says

img_20170215_201915-resized-800

U.S. President Donald Trump says Israel is going to have to show some flexibility in order to reach a deal with the Palestinians.

But he said he “could live” with a one-state solution.

He said it would be hard for Israel, but added that he believed Israel would very much like to make a deal.

However, Mr. Trump said the Palestinians had to get rid of some of the hate they were taught from a very young age and must recognise Israel.

“I think they are going to be willing to do that,’’ Mr. Trump said at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.