Israel must ‘show some flexibility’ in peace talks, Trump says

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump says Israel is going to have to show some flexibility in order to reach a deal with the Palestinians.

But he said he “could live” with a one-state solution.

He said it would be hard for Israel, but added that he believed Israel would very much like to make a deal.

However, Mr. Trump said the Palestinians had to get rid of some of the hate they were taught from a very young age and must recognise Israel.

“I think they are going to be willing to do that,’’ Mr. Trump said at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(dpa/NAN)