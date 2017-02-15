Only 16 per cent of Saudi private sector workforce are Saudis

Saudi private sector

Saudi nationals represented about 16 per cent of the workforce in the private sector in the third quarter of last year, Al Riyadh local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the Saudi General Organisation of Social Insurance, there were 10.26 million employees working in the private sector by the end of September, of which 1.68 million members of staff were Saudis.

Meanwhile, the statistics showed that 48 per cent of local workforce in the sector receive less than $800 as monthly salary.

The ratio of Saudi workforce in the private sector remains low in spite of measures to make them the preferable option for employers, such as local and foreign trainings and various initiatives for companies that hire locals.

(Xinhua/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.