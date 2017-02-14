U.S. legislators back ouster of Trump security advisor Flynn

Related News

Members of Congress on Tuesday voiced support for the removal of White House National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, who quit after admitting that he had made misleading statements about contacts with Russia.

The resignation came just 25 days after President Donald Trump took office.

Mr. Flynn reportedly discussed lifting sanctions on Moscow with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on December 29 same day former President Barack Obama announced the measures in response to Russia-linked hacking against the Democratic Party.

Mr. Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general, said that he “inadvertently” gave then vice president-elect Mike Pence and others “incomplete information” about those talks.

“President Trump was right to accept that resignation,” John Thune, a Republican senator from South Dakota said.

“Now it’s important to go about the business of securing the nation, it was clear that Michael Flynn was active in a way that was not appropriate,” he said.

Congressman Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called for an “independent commission” to probe connections between Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign and Moscow, including Mr. Flynn’s activities.

“The bigger question here is, was this later contact of Flynn part of a long series of contacts.

“I think we’re gonna need to bring General Flynn as well as others before the Intelligence Committee,” Mr. Schiff said.

He urged Speaker Paul Ryan, the Republican leader of the House of Representatives, to join “bipartisan calls” for an investigation.

(dpa/NAN)