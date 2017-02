Related News

Malaysian police confirm that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half brother Kim Jong Nam has died.

Kim Jong-nam died en route to hospital from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, police tell Malaysian media.

South Korean media reports said Kim was poisoned by two female North Korean operatives at the airport.

Media reports said Kim has never met his half brother, North Korea’s leader, and was attacked by two unidentified women with “poisoned needles”. (dpa/NAN)