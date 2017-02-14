Valentine: Indonesian mayor raids shops selling condoms

A member of Indonesia's conservative Islamic organization Hizbut Tahrir holds a placard during an anti-Valentine's Day protest outside a school in Surabaya city, eastern Java island on February 13, 2015. Muslim clerics across Indonesia have warned against celebrating Valentine's Day, which they regard as Western celebration that promotes sex, drinking alcohol and drug use. AFP PHOTO / JUNI KRISWANTO
The mayor of a city on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island on Tuesday raided convenience stores selling condoms on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

According to local media the mayor of Makassar, Mohammad Pomanto, complained during snap inspections of minimarts that stores were selling condoms “like they were candy.’’

“Valentine’s Day is a day of love but it doesn’t mean people can do anything in the name of love.

“It’s not about Valentine’s Day but it’s about moral degradation,’’ he said, adding that stores that sold condoms freely to unmarried teenagers would have their permits revoked.

In 2016, the mayor issued a circular requiring stores in the largest city in eastern Indonesia to sell condoms only to married people.

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country where conservative views about sex prevail.

(dpa/NAN)

