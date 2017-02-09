Russian airstrike kills three Turkish soldiers in Syria

Russian fighter jet [Photo credit: Business Insider]

Russian airstrike mistakenly killed three Turkish soldiers and injured 11 in Syria’s al-Bab town, the Turkish Armed Forces said in a statement on Thursday.

“A Russian warplane, conducting airstrikes against Islamic State (IS) targets in Syria, mistakenly hit a building where Turkish soldiers were placed.

“Russian officials explained that the incident was an accident and offered condolences.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to his Turkish counterpart and expressed sorrow,’’ the army said.

Investigation regarding the incident is being carried out by both parties.

