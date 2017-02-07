Turkey arrests 248 people over social media posts

Related News

Turkey has arrested 248 people of the 948 initially detained over posts on social media that allegedly were supportive of terrorist acts or insulted leaders, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

Some 700 people were released under judicial control, the report said.

The government actively encourages people to report social media accounts that either insult or mock leaders or voice support for various organisations.

In December, Anadolu reported that Turkish authorities opened investigations into 3,710 people over social media posts, while 1,656 suspects were formally arrested, over the previous six months.

The latest report noted the double suicide bombing in December in Istanbul which targeted security forces outside a football stadium, killing more than 45 people, including several civilians, saying some arrests pertained to comments on this attack.

(dpa/NAN)