Five killed in explosion outside Supreme Court

Five people were killed and 17 wounded in a bomb blast outside the Supreme Court in the centre of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, government officials said.

An apparent suicide bomber targeted Supreme Court employees leaving their offices at the end of the working day, police at the scene said.

The Ministry of Health, which reported the casualty numbers, said the figure was expected to rise.

Reuters witnesses reported blood stains on the street and numerous ambulances leaving the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

(Reuters/NAN)

