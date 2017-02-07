Court grants Madonna permission to adopt two children from Malawi

Madonna. [Photo Credit: BBC]
A Malawian High Court gave approval on Tuesday for U.S. pop star Madonna to adopt two children.

The Singer now has four children in her care from the impoverished southern African country, a court official said.

Malawian judiciary spokesperson, Mlenga Mvula, said the singer was inside the court in Lilongwe when the ruling was delivered.

“Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children.

“In fact, at the time we were granting her the permission she was in the courtroom with her lawyers,” Mvula said.

